Mumbai: Police resort to mild lathi charge to disrupt students staging rail roko

A flash agitation by job-seekers over issues pertaining to railway recruitment has culminated in a rail-blockade, police caning and retaliatory stone-throwing leading to a virtual paralysis of the Central Railway suburban train services



Mumbai rail roko. Picture courtsey/mid-day reader

Hundreds of job-seekers staged a flash protest over issues pertaining to railway recruitment that culminated in a rail-blockade, police caning and retaliatory stone-throwing leading to a virtual paralysis of the Central Railway suburban train services here on Tuesday. For nearly three hours, the services were severely disrupted as the protestors squatted and laid on the railway tracks between Matunga and Dadar.

More than 4.5 million commuters were badly hit for the second consecutive day follwing a strike called on Monday by drivers of cab aggregators and app-based taxis that disrupted in Mumbaikars' schedules. Attempting to restore normalcy, the local police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disrupt the protestors. Some retaliated by pelting stones at the police.

At least five persons and a couple of police personnel were injured in the fracas even as top police and railway officials rushed to the site to control the situation. The protests were carried out by activists of the All India Act Apprentice Association (AAAAA). It demanded scrapping of the 20 per cent quota and jobs for locals in all states to those candidates who clear the All India Railway Act Apprentice Exams.

They claimed they had taken up their demands right upto the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who met them but there was no progress in the matter. Meanwhile, the BEST has deployed extra buses to ferry commuters to and fro from various points. The agitation on the Central Railway had a cascading effect even on the Western Railway with all trains running packed to capacity.

(with inputs from agencies)

Also read: Mumbai: Job-seeking students stage rail roko, disrupt city traffic





Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text