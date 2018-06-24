Mumbai: Police return gold ornaments forgotten by newly married woman in hired car

The woman was travelling with her in-laws to her mother's home when she forgot the bag with the jewellery in the car they were travelling in

Pic/ Hanif Patel

The Naughar police have managed to find and return a newly wedded woman's jewellery after she forgot a bag containing the jewellery in a hired car. As per sources Roshni Pandey, a resident of Bhayander east, married Sushant Shukla in Mirrod on June 21.

The next morning while travelled with the groom's family to her mother's house in a hired car she forgot to take the bag containing the ornaments worth around 3 lakh with her.

Her in-laws registered a complaint with the Navghar police station. The police then started an investigation, and with the help of CCTV camera footage they trace the car and recovered the bag containing the ornaments from the cars boot. The next day, the police contacted the family and returned the jewellery.

