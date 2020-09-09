Mumbai Police returns over 300 stolen mobile phones to owners

Mumbai police on Tuesday returned 312 stolen mobile phones to their complainants. They had also recovered the mobile phone of famous Marathi film actor and comedian Ganesh Sagrapure.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone XII said the phones were stolen by robbers and 'Tak Tak' gang members.

Mumbai: BEST to soon get 30 air-conditioned buses

According to police sources, the robberies were done between the areas that come under the Zone XII (Vanrai Police station to Dahisar police station) jurisdiction, during 2019 to 2020.

The DCP also revealed that while a few of the robbers were a part of the 'tak tak' gang, others hailed from different states, including UP.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news