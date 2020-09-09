Search

Mumbai Police returns over 300 stolen mobile phones to owners

Updated: 09 September, 2020 13:54 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone XII said that the phones were stolen by robbers and 'Tak Tak' gang members.

File Pic
File Pic

Mumbai police on Tuesday returned 312 stolen mobile phones to their complainants. They had also recovered the mobile phone of famous Marathi film actor and comedian Ganesh Sagrapure.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone XII said the phones were stolen by robbers and 'Tak Tak' gang members.

mumbai police

Mumbai: BEST to soon get 30 air-conditioned buses

According to police sources, the robberies were done between the areas that come under the Zone XII (Vanrai Police station to Dahisar police station) jurisdiction, during 2019 to 2020.

The DCP also revealed that while a few of the robbers were a part of the 'tak tak' gang, others hailed from different states, including UP.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 09 September, 2020 13:37 IST

Tags

mumbaimumbai policemumbai crime branch

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK