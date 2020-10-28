Mumbai Police's FIR against Sushant's sisters vitiated and bad in law: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday slammed the Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, saying it is "vitiated" and "bad in law".

The CBI made the submissions in the Bombay High Court while opposing the second FIR filed by Mumbai Police on the complaints of Rhea related to the death of Sushant.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (#CBI) on Wednesday slammed the #MumbaiPolice for registering an FIR against late #Bollywood actor #SushantSinghRajput's sisters on the complaint of #RheaChakraborty, saying it is "vitiated" and "bad in law". pic.twitter.com/4ivIrpGkGc — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 28, 2020

The CBI informed the court that the present FIR has been registered by Mumbai Police in complete disregard to the provisions of Section 154 of the CrPC.

It said both the respondent Rhea and Mumbai Police were consciously aware that an FIR has been registered by the Patna Police to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sushant, which has been transferred to the CBI for investigation.

The agency said that the probe by the CBI was approved by the Supreme Court on August 19.

"Therefore registration of another FIR on the same facts and cause of action was neither warranted, not allowed under the law. Thus the FIR is vitiated and bad in law," the CBI said.

The probe agency also said that the allegations against the late actor's sisters in the FIR registered on the basis of Rhea's complaint are "presumptive and speculative".

"Pertinently, the allegations levelled in the instant FIR are most presumptive and speculative in nature," it said.

The CBI also argued that the Mumbai Police have not registered an FIR as an outcome of the inquest proceedings being conducted by them. Therefore, the Supreme Court judgement on August 19 does not allow registration of any such FIR.

The CBI had registered a case on August 6 after notification from the Centre on the request of Bihar government.

The Bihar Police registered a case on the basis of the complaint filed by Sushant's father K.K. Singh on July 25 against Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and former manaqger Shruti Modi, among others.

A CBI team went to Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme COurt gave the nod for the federal agency to probe the matter.

The CBI team has recorded the statements of Rhea, Showik and several others in the case.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever