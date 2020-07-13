Search

Mumbai Police's 'when you accidentally type' meme strikes the right chord

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 08:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Starting with a home emoticon, the Mumbai Police urged people to stay home and wash hands at all times

One of the pictures shared by Mumbai Police
One of the pictures shared by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is back again with another social awareness message and this time their creative post will leave you scratching your head. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police joined the new meme trend called, "when you accidentally type" and guess what, their latest post is winning hearts online as always.

The Mumbai Police shared a funny post with an all-important message. Sharing the 'when you accidentally type' post, the police also used the right emoticons in their post.

And even if the emoticons were too tough to understand, the Mumbai Police also shared pictures depicting the purpose of the emoticons. Starting with a home emoticon, the police urged people to stay home and wash their hands at all times. It also urged citizens to wear face masks and maintain at least six feet of social distance.

Since being shared, the quirky post has garnered over 600 likes and several comments. One user said, "Last image for safe distance is funny and meaningful at the same time," while another wrote, "Necessity is the mother of invention - Plato."

A few days ago, the Mumbai Police personnel rescued an injured bird while patrolling and handed over the bird to a doctor. While sharing the news about the same, they tweeted, "May the bird recover and adorn the skyline of Mumbai soon."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK