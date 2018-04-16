Mumbai police seize drugs worth over Rs 13-crore

According to the ANCâs Bandra unit, they received information about a drug deal that was to happen on April 14, and laid a trap and arrested a drug peddler who hails from Rajasthan



Two different wings of the Mumbai police seized drugs totally worth over Rs 13-crore on Saturday. The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested a Rajasthan-based person with R6.15 crore worth heroin and Amboli police arrested a senior citizen with R7.50 crore worth mephedrone.

According to the ANC’s Bandra unit, they received information about a drug deal that was to happen on April 14, and laid a trap and arrested a drug peddler who hails from Rajasthan near the Bahu Uddeshiya Chikitsalay, Matunga west. The accused has been identified as Mangilal Kajodmal Meghwal, 40.

Speaking about this seizure, DCP Shivdeep Lande said, "We arrested the accused and seized 4.10 kg heroin from him. He had brought this from Rajasthan and came to Mumbai via train. On Sunday he was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody." Amboli police were working on information wherein they were told that a person would come to their jurisdiction to deal in an MD drug.

Acting on the tip-off, former encounter specialist Daya Nayak asked his team to lay a trap, and they arrested one Sahid Hussain Sher Mohammad Shah, 27, and found 300 gms of MD drugs valued at few lakhs, on his person. An officer said during the interrogation Shah revealed that he bought the MD from a chemical unit which is at MIDC, Badlapur. Amboli police raided the unit where they found a man identified as Narayanbhai Patel, 74, and also seized three plastic cans which contained 25 lts each (total 75 lts) of the MD drug in liquid form.