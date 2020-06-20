Mumbai Police shares a new meaning for LSD in anti-drug tweet

Even though Mumbai Police is all about valour and bravery, they show off their quirky side with their social media post while effectively putting their public interest messages across their followers and the netizens. The police department has often garnered praises from the internet for their creative posts on their social media accounts, be it related to taking precautions to contain the spread of Coronavirus, curating effective passwords or creating awareness against drug abuse.

After sharing posts that take on drugs such as meow-meow and heroin, the Mumbai Police gives LSD a whole new meaning in their latest post. LSD or Lysergic acid Dyethelamide is a hallucinating drug. The police department twisted the meaning of LSD and wrote it as an anti-drug message. It says, "Let's Social Distance' from 'trips', which means from psychedelic experiences after the taking the drugs. The post shared on Twitter and Instagram does not just advise followers to steer clear from drugs but also somehow delivers a cryptic message of social distancing. The police department also shared a video to emphasise further on their message.

View this post on Instagram Let's Social Distance from long 'trips' #SayNoToDrugs A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) onJun 18, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT

Shared on Friday, the video garnered more than 205,450 views and 42,488 likes. On Twitter, the video has received more than 64,000 views and 2,400 likes. It was retweeted 269 times. Users commenting on the post appreciated the creativity and sense of humour on curating the post and shared jokes related to it.

“Better to trip with the feet than with the tounge”

-zeno

It is supposed to mean something else but it perfectly fits here so why not ! ð — Hrishikesh Gharat (@HrishiGharat14) June 19, 2020

The only drug I am high on is A N X I E T Y — therealmussu (@Mussu007) June 19, 2020

Thoda cringe hai pic.twitter.com/h1VJQbSuyg — Himanshu Mallawat (@HimanshuMallaw1) June 19, 2020

@hareeshamjuri what say bout this creative!! Nailed it — Ben Bidhar (@BenBidhar) June 19, 2020

Very creative..nice work. — fearPlz (@WilfredQuadros) June 19, 2020

Couple of days ago, Mumbai Police also shared a creative post to highlight the rampant fraud done by scanning QR codes. It said that the police department had a surprise, mind-blowing message for their followers and asked them to scan it.

Scan the QR Code or click on the following link for a message that will blow your mind away: https://t.co/qZThzoUJZP#JustForYou #ExclusivelyYours pic.twitter.com/InMrx3zGRP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 18, 2020

They also provided a link for the followers to access the message. In the link, the police department asked its followers not to fall for any of such traps related to QR codes and not to share any one-time passwords or details of one's credit card or debit card to anyone.

