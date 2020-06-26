Mumbai police shares photo of Princess Snow white wearing mask, asks 'Who's the safest'

As the country struggles to contain coronavirus, Mumbai Police have been actively sharing public interest posts on social media to spread awareness about the disease and the necessary precautions that need to be taken. Netizens have been praising the police department for curating quirky posts, with some being inspired from both Bollywood and Hollywood films.

If you are a fan of fairy tales, you must have heard the line “Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who is the….?” from the famous Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Mumbai Police, in their latest post, asked a similar question with a twist.

The police department shared a photo, featuring a still from the film, in which the magical mirror shows the reflection of Princess Snow White wearing a mask. The caption of the post reads “Mirror-Mirror on the wall, Who is the safest of them all?”, along with hashtag #SnowWhiteAndHerSevenMasks.

Shared on Thursday, the post garnered more than 9,000 likes in just a few hours. Users commenting on the post praised the police department’s creativity, with some sharing a joke about the post.

A user exclaimed, “The one who stays at home and follow all the norms!!!” Another said, “Spreading awareness level: Mumbai police, take a bow.” One user said, “With you around, we know we are the safest”.

A netizen praised the police, saying, “Whoever handles this page much respect to you sir. Stay safe,stay strong we mumbaikars and whole of the world r into this together. Thank you so much Mumbai police, doctors, workers etc who r staying days away from their family to keep us safe. (sic)”

