Mumbai Police shares video of rescuing man from drowning in sea, win hearts online!

Mumbai Police have been impressing netizens with not just their social media posts but also humanitarian deeds too. The police department has already been receiving prases for the efforts for fight Coronavirus on the frontline along with healthcare and civic workers and also for the relief work amid the Cyclone Nisarga a few days ago.

The police department often shares pictures and videos of their acts on their social media pages, to ensure that they will always be there to protect you. In their one of their latest post, they have shared a video on their official Instagram account of two cops trying to rescue a man who had accidentally fallen into the sea in Walkeshwar. They rescued the man by pulling him out of the sea using a rope as people watched.

"At the end of our rope, awaits hope," Mumbai Police wrote in the caption in which they further wrote ensuring that they will always be there to help their followers ‘wade through turbulent waters of life.’ The police department then went to explain how police constables T Mane and S Shigwan successfully. rescued the man from the sea in Walkeshwar.

Posted on Friday, the video has managed to garner 56,686 views and 15,386 likes so far with tonnes of comments praising the cops by hailing them as heroes for their prompt action in rescuing the man. Among the users who commented on the post was Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana who reacted with two 'you rock' emojis.

A user commented in Hindi, "Ek he dil hai. Kitni baar jitoge?" (There is only one heart, how many times will you win it?). The second user said, "Not every hero wears a mask and a cape." The third user suggested, "An added cape to the uniform of the Mumbai police would be appropriate. Another user said, "Thank you Mumbai police for being out there to defend & protect our citizens day in & out."

