Mumbai Police shows what wearing mask but not maintaining 6-feet distance looks like

Mumbai Police is gaining popularity among netizens not just for their services but also for the witty public awareness posts their share on their social media handles. Be it to urge people to take necessary precautions to contain the spread of Coronavirus, or to address other persistent crimes, the police department take their inspiration from every aspect of popular culture to effectively put forth their message.

In their latest post on Twitter and Instagram pages, the police department shared a picture of 'The Gate to Nowhere' located on the French countryside, taken by famous photographer Rick Holliday. The police department used the picture to convey what is it like when one wears masks but not follow six feet distance in public.

The picture shows a mighty large metal gate, standing strong with stone bricks on its either sides, amid an open space with pastures of lush green grass. What makes this gateway distinct is it does not have any walls or barricades on its sides and anyone can walk to and fro without any barriers.

The Mumbai Police compared the protection one gets by wearing a mask without maintaining six-feet distance to the kind of security this gate would provide. They wrote in the caption, “When you wear a mask but do not maintain 6-feet distance:” with the hashtags ‘#TheUselessGate’ and ‘#TakingOnCorona’.

Shared on Saturday morning, the post garnered more than 14,100 likes on Instagram and close to 500 likes on Twitter.

A user wrote in the comments of the Instagram post, “Whoever is writing the captions, is such a savage”, another user wrote, “U guys are getting creative. Whatever the people say about Mumbai police. U guys rock and have done so much for us. Massive respect to u guys.(sic)."

What do you think about this post by Mumbai Police?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news