Mumbai police slammed for posting 'disturbing video' on Twitter

Video clip tweeted by Mumbai Police shows a man falling off a high-rise building while trying to take a selfie

Screenshot from the tweet

The Mumbai police's tweet containing a video that shows a man accidentally falling off a high-rise building while trying to take a selfie has not gone down well with the netizens. The cops have been slammed for posting a 'disturbing' video without a disclaimer.

The Mumbai police tweeted on Wednesday, "Attempt for the most daring selfie? Or just another irresponsible adventure? Whatever this was for, it clearly wasn't worth the risk! #SafetyFirst". The video shows an incident that occurred outside India.

Attempt for the most daring selfie? Or just another irresponsible adventure? Whatever this was for, it clearly wasn’t worth the risk! #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/vzBYEZs54Y — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 2, 2019

Mumbai police, which often win Mumbaikars' hearts with its witty tweets, faced backlash this time around. In response, police tweeted, "Warning: It is a disturbing video" but continued to face flak from the netizens.

Warning: It is a disturbing video. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 2, 2019

A twitter user, Vivek tweeted in reply, "Please delete the above tweet and tweet again with the disclaimer. It won't hurt to do that. A warning message in the replies won't suffice. Thank you." Another user, Rujuta tweeted, "Please do not post such videos without trigger warnings".

