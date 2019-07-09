Mumbai Police solve kidnapping case in 1 hour; rescue minor girl

crime

The teenage girl was kidnapped by the accused after she finished work on a farm and was returning home; he took her to his relative's place and was away for almost 3 months

The Wadala police staff solved a kidnapping case, which was registered five months ago, within an hour at Newasa police station in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. The police have also arrested the accused, a 29-year-old man, who is identified as Kakasaheb Dhage.

According to Sub Inspector Ashwini Mane, a woman visited the Wadala police station on Sunday morning and stating that her kid was kidnapped in March and that there is information that she is somewhere in Wadala's Mitha Ghar area.

Post that, the police came into action and a team was dispatched to that area. The police then got in touch with a few people and following some inquiries, they managed to locate the girl as well as the kidnapper.

It was later revealed that the 15-year-old girl lost her parents when she was younger and since then, she has been living with her aunt. On March 30, 2019, after she was done with some work on the sugarcane farm and was on her way home, the accused Dhage kidnapped and threatened her. He left along with her from the village and reached Ashti in Beed. At one of his relative's place, he introduced her to his family and also put up at one of his friend's place for 2 weeks.

Later on, Dhage's relatives realized that he had kidnapped her. They then asked him to leave their place. he then went to Pokhari village in Ahmednagar at another one of his relative's place where he stayed there for two and a half months.

His relative asked him not to put up at his home for a longer time as there were chances of getting caught by the victim's family.

He then left and shifted to Pandharpur where he married the victim in a fake manner (asked her to wear a duplicate gold mangalsutra, bindi, and sindur). After staying there for a week, he then moved to Wadala in Mumbai.

Dhage works as a driver in Mumbai for which he earned daily wages. Dr. Rashmi Karandikar DCP (Port Zone) said, "Our officer did a tremendous job as they took up the issue promptly which resulted in rescuing the minor and put the accused in police custody."

The victim's aunt told Mid-Day, "The Mumbai police were very helpful and they treated us like we were known to them. I am speechless. God bless the officers who reunited me and my family."

The Wadala police later handed over the accused to the local police who registered a case under section 363 of Indian Penal Code. The local police will also add a rape and POCSO section in the matter.

