Mumbai: Police take action against politician for using fancy number plates

Acting on a complaint received by Thane Police on Twitter by a local NGO, the Ulhasnagar police took action against the deputy mayor and former standing committee president of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) for using fancy number plates on their cars.

The police imposed a fine of Rs 1,200 on each of them after Hiralal Foundation tweeted about how politicians in the city were allowed to use fancy number plates.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sarita Khanchandani, a social activist and president of Hiralal Foundation, tweeted the pictures of fancy number plates. Khanchandani also tagged Maharashtra DGP, Thane city police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amit Kale in her post.

Sarita complained about the Ulhasnagar traffic police not taking action on these fancy number plates. The two SUV cars are owned by deputy mayor from RPI Bhagwan Bhalerao and former leader of the UMC house, Rajendra Chaudhary, from Shiv Sena.

In her tweet, Khanchandani asked as to why politicians weren't respecting the law and why police were sparing them while actions were immediately taken against the common man.

"I visited the UMC office on October 26, 2020, and found the cars with fancy number plates and tweeted about them. On Tuesday, Bhalerao was penalised for the fancy number plate, and on Wednesday, Chaudhary was penalised. But both of them have not changed the number plates yet. In 2019 too, the action was taken against the deputy mayor," Khanchandani said.

After the tweet, Shrikant Dharne, senior police inspector of Ulhasnagar traffic police, confirmed the fine and said, "We have fined Rs 1,200 each on the two vehicles for fancy number plates, the process is now online. Further action will be taken if the plates are not removed."

When contacted, both Bhalerao and Chaudhari did not comment on the issue. However, Bhalerao added, "The case must be online as I do not have knowledge of any such action against me."

