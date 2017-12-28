Mumbai police to install CCTVs everywhere in the city soon

Crime rate likely to drop as city police plan to install more CCTVs around the city; focus on densely-populated areas

There can never be too many witnesses in a crime case. Keeping this in mind, the Mumbai police have decided to ensure as many eyes around the city as possible by installing CCTV cameras in every nook and corner of Mumbai. According to sources, the project will focus on areas where crimes against women, children, and senior citizens are prevalent. Top cops have assigned the job of identifying and surveying these areas to police station across all localities.



The plans

Significantly, the city police department had launched the CCTV project in October last year by inaugurating 4,717 CCTV cameras. The source said, "Technology has truly helped the understaffed police force crack some of the most complicated crimes, in recent times. After local cops survey the locations that have been identified, all the data will be collated into a report and forwarded to higher authorities. Recently, Powai police filed an additional requirement report for more CCTVs in the region. So, over 180 cameras are likely to be installed in that area."

Confirming the development, Pawan Pal, a Powai resident and RTI activist, said, "I had filed an RTI to understand the CCTV surveillance in Powai. Cops responded saying that a proposal to install over 180 CCTVs has been sent to their top bosses. Highly populated areas such as Filterpada are in desperate need for more eyes as the crime rate there has gone up in recent times. The cameras will help curb the crime rate in Powai and make women and children feel safer. There are several slums in Powai, too, which need to be monitored to prevent crimes."

Previous project

In the wake of the 26/11 terror attacks, a Rs 949-crore CCTV surveillance project was floated in the city and a network of 4,717 cameras across 1,510 locations was developed.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior police officer said, "CCTVs installed around the city now are mostly used for traffic management purposes. Installation of more cameras will help in policing, as in cops will be better equipped to prevent crimes or identify criminals. It will make patrolling easier, too. The priority is covering densely populated areas."

