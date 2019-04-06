Mumbai police to rent fishing boats to patrol city's coastline

national

The cops are looking at six boats for Rs 15K a day each; speedboats bought for the job post 26/11 insufficient

An image of the kind of trawler the Mumbai police are looking at renting

The Mumbai police are looking at fortifying their coastal security arsenal with six trawlers, some of which could even come from the fishing community if they fit the bill, according to police sources. The trawlers should have the capacity of carrying 15 people at a time and a speed of 8 to 12 nautical miles per hour. The boats will be hired for six months a year as they will not be operational during the monsoon.

The boats will be hired for Rs 15,000 a boat a day, sources said. The police said Rs 2.75 crore had been sanctioned after the plan was approved by Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar recently.



The police's high-end speedboat acquired post 26/11, of which only 14 out of 72 are in working condition

The police force had acquired 72 speedboats following the 26/11 terror attack, of which only a few are still in use. These trawlers will give more teeth to the police force's existing coastal security measures as they will be sturdier and can withstand currents and strong winds. These trawlers will patrolling the coast for 12 hours a day.

Strict requirements

"All boats of bidders will be thoroughly inspected and will be approved only if they meet strict specifications. Among the requirements are that the cabin size on board should be 10x7x6 and the boat should be 45 feet in length and 15 feet in width. Fishermen, too, can bid. The boat should be registered with the fisheries department as well as the Maritime Board," said a source from the Mumbai police.



The trawlers will have to meet strict specifications

The owner of the boat will provide a driver and helper and will have to tank up at their own cost. The owner will also have to provide an alternative boat in case of any technical glitches in the original one. The boat will also have to stock 15 lifejackets for the protection of the cops and boat staff onboard.

The deployment

Mumbai has a long coastline and the 14 speedboats that are still functional are insufficient for patrolling. The police plan to deploy two trawlers between Sassoon Dock and Mahul, two boats between Marin Drive, Raj Bhavan and Haji Ali, and two boats between Bandra, Juhu and Versova.

Sources revealed that there are also planning to hire new boats which will be provided to the police and build by Royal Institute of Naval Architects, which will be called 'Immediate Support Vehicle'. The boats can run at a speed of 25 kmph and can reach a speed of up to 200 nautical miles. This boat can also remain in water for almost a week and can ferry up to 34 people. Speaking to mid-day, Santosh Rastogi, joint commissioner of police (admin), said, "We are about to float tenders to hire these trawlers to improve coastal patrolling."

