Mumbai: Police trace abandoned baby's mother to Malabar Hill

The Malabar Hill police have managed to trace the mother of a baby girl, who was found dumped in a garbage bin at Priyadarshini Park by a morning walker. After going through a number of CCTV footages from the park area, the cops traced her to the nearby hutments. The baby is currently undergoing treatment at Wadia Hospital and is reportedly doing well.

After being found on the morning of December 18, the baby was immediately shifted to a private hospital from where she was later taken to Wadia Hospital. The Malabar Hill cops have registered an offence under IPC section 317 (abandonment of baby).

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer said, "We got some clues by checking the CCTV footages, following which we traced the baby's mother. Also, some informers told us that a pregnant woman living in a hut near Priyadarshini Park has not been coming out of her home since the past couple of days. We are keeping an eye on the house.

The woman and whoever is involved in abandoning the child will be arrested soon," added the officer. "The baby has been kept at the ICU as a precautionary measure. She is doing fine," said Mini Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital.

