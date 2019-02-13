Mumbai: Police track down brothers of senior found dead in Santacruz flat

national

Have written to Foreigners' Regional Registration Office and Indian Embassy in London, to track siblings of Besil Hellen Rodericks; her caretaker approaches HC to claim her body

Rodericks was found dead in her Bussa Apartments flat on January 24

The Santacruz police, who are probing the case of senior citizen Besil Hellen Rodericks, 87, whose highly decomposed body was found in her ground floor flat in Bussa Apartments on January 24, have written to the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Indian Embassy in London, to inform her two brothers who live in England, UK.

Finding her brothers

"In the letter, we have requested the authorities concerned, to apprise Rodericks' England-based brothers, about the ongoing legal dispute over the claim of body and her property at Bussa Apartments in Santacruz (West)," said a senior police officer. An earlier report had mentioned one brother, but it has been learnt she has two brothers, both in the UK.

The octogenarian Rodericks' body was found in her ground floor flat at Bussa Apartments, Khira Nagar on January 24. The post-mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital and the investigating team found nothing suspicious in her death. At present her body has been kept in the mortuary of Cooper Hospital.

Caretaker goes to HC

Rodericks' caretaker Khalid Mohammad has moved the Bombay High Court to claim her body to conduct the last rites. Talking to mid-day, Khalid said he came to know about her through acquaintances.

He said, "I took care of her for the past nine years. A nurse would visit her on and off. I cared for her like a sonbut today her body is being kept in a mortuary. I have filed a plea before the Bombay High Court requesting the judge to allow me or others to conduct the last rites of Rodericks," Khalid said. An officer at Santacruz police station said, "We are waiting for the relatives of Rodericks. We will hand over her body to her relatives only after a DNA match."

