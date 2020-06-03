Mumbai Police uses mangoes to explain why you should use 'not-so-aam' passwords

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Mumbai Police has been upping its social media game with many creative posts. From abiding traffic rules, cybersafety to taking necessary precautions to fight the Coronavirus outbreak, and strictly following lockdown rules, the police have aced their social media game by many levels and continue to win hearts online with their creativity.

In their recent post, the police department has taken the help of the king of fruits—the mighty ‘mango’ to explain keeping the same password for the different social media accounts can make one prone to cyberattacks. Thus taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police posted a picture of the varieties of the seasonal summer delight such as Alphonso, Banganapalli Chausa, Langda, Totapuri, Dasheri, Kesar and Molgova, to explain that they look the same but are different. The police were advising their followers how one can keep unusual combinations as passwords for different social media profiles of the in order to boost their cybersafety.

The police wrote in their caption, "Update your 'aam' password to the 'King of all passwords!'" with the hashtag, #NoAamPasswords

Update your 'aam' password to the 'King of all passwords!' #NoAamPasswords pic.twitter.com/whjiL1bPAC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2020

The picture, posted on Sunday, garnered closed to 2,000 likes and was retweeted 219 times. Users commenting on the post were all praises for the police department’s innovative efforts in spreading public awareness against cybercrime and their creativity.

This post is so enlightening. Not because of the password thing but I always get confused between the #mangoes — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¶ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@AishdAish) May 31, 2020

Love the creativity here. Simple way to convey a very imp message. — Sanjay Gupta (@SanjayGSpeaks) May 31, 2020

U guys Rocks.Proud of you Mumbai Police You hve taken away the fear n shiver frm the Police account.Very creative.applause. — AnitA (@45c55a9bc96e4f7) May 31, 2020

Loved the example !!! Seasonal ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Prashant Menezes (@Desert_Oasis83) May 31, 2020

Dont know about password...but this was informative on âÂÂºdiff mangoes, thankyou.



PS - But will consider the motive for awareness too — Reetha Thomas (@peyuu06) May 31, 2020

What do you think about the post?

