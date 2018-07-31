Mumbai police warn stunt bikers to not ride like Tom Cruise, netizens take dig at Mumbai roads

The Cruise video, which was posted by the police last afternoon, has been viewed by more than 27,000 people and liked by 2700 netizens. Social media is abuzz with the video and netizens are making puns on Mumbai roads

Representational Picture

Warning bikers against performing stunts on the city roads, the Mumbai Police have tweeted a clip from Hollywood star Tom Cruise's just-released movie 'Mission Impossible- Fallout". The 12-second clip shows Cruise riding a bike in style without wearing a helmet and colliding with a car while looking back. "Not an impossible mission for us to penalise you if you are spotted trying these stunts on the road of Mumbai! That's the job. No hard feelings," the tweet said while warning the stunt bikers who might feel tempted to replicate Cruise's reel swag on the streets.

Not an impossible mission for us to penalise you if you are spotted trying these stunts on the roads of Mumbai! That’s the job. No hard feelings. #SafetyIsPossible #WearAHelmet #SayNoToRashDriving pic.twitter.com/BRKx8at7Rl — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 30, 2018

Spots like Marine Drive, Bandra Reclamation stretch that starts after the sealink towards the Western Express Highway, Bandra, Govandi are favourites of stunt-bikers who drive recklessly, sometimes during night traffic. Stunt biking generally takes a break during monsoon. Mumbai Police have also urged bikers to wear helmets and avoid rash driving with the hash tags "safety is possible" and "Say no to rash driving."

The Cruise video, which was posted by the police last afternoon, has been viewed by more than 27,000 people and liked by 2700 netizens. Social media is abuzz with the video and netizens are making puns on Mumbai roads. "Lol @MumbaiPolice Tom cruise still survives that, because there are no manholes, unlike India, because the government doesn't take the initiative to fix them. That's why people don't pay tax," writes @TanishqDesai777.

Another user going by tweeter handle @1harshal said," "Can't ride like this in Mumbai #potholes makes this "Mission Impossible" tweeted a user with the handle". Another user says: "You have 3 choices: wear a helmet, face a fine or answer in the court. The choice is yours and yous alone. Good Luck".