Mumbai: Policeman jumps into flooded nullah to rescue senior citizen

Updated: Aug 10, 2019, 12:52 IST | PTI

Police constable Vishal Patil and his colleagues rushed to the spot and saw the senior citizen clinging on to a fallen tree

Mumbai received heavy showers in the last few days that had flooded the city. Water was logged in many areas of the city. A man in Goregaon fell into a nullah but was safely rescued. A police constable saved the life of a senior citizen who had fallen into a flooded nullah in suburban Goregaon. Aarey Colony police station in Goregaon got a call on Thursday evening about a man falling into a nullah.

Police constable Vishal Patil and his colleagues rushed to the spot and saw Hansraj (75) clinging on to a fallen tree in the swirling waters. Constable Patil jumped in and carried Hansraj out of the water on his shoulders.

Mumbai Police took into notice the bravery of constable Patil and appreciated for his duty on Twitter. Mumbai police tweeted

