Mumbai: Policeman jumps into flooded nullah to rescue senior citizen

mumbai

Police constable Vishal Patil and his colleagues rushed to the spot and saw the senior citizen clinging on to a fallen tree

Representational Picture

Mumbai received heavy showers in the last few days that had flooded the city. Water was logged in many areas of the city. A man in Goregaon fell into a nullah but was safely rescued. A police constable saved the life of a senior citizen who had fallen into a flooded nullah in suburban Goregaon. Aarey Colony police station in Goregaon got a call on Thursday evening about a man falling into a nullah.

Police constable Vishal Patil and his colleagues rushed to the spot and saw Hansraj (75) clinging on to a fallen tree in the swirling waters. Constable Patil jumped in and carried Hansraj out of the water on his shoulders.

Mumbai Police took into notice the bravery of constable Patil and appreciated for his duty on Twitter. Mumbai police tweeted

After 75 y/o HansrajJi fell in a nullah in Aarey Colony, PC Vishal Patil & his colleague from Aarey PStn rushed to the spot. The old man was holding on to a tree for his life, when Patil jumped in the strong currents of the nullah to rescue the old man back to safety.#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/WCMJwvovhU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 9, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates