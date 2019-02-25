Mumbai: Policeman saves woman from being crushed under train at Malad

national

It was Railway Protection Force personnel Praveen Kumar's alertness that saved the woman in the incident that happened last week

A woman was saved from being crushed under a speeding train at Malad station, thanks to the quick thinking of a railway policeman who caught her while she was being dragged along the platform after falling down from the train. It was Railway Protection Force personnel Praveen Kumar's alertness that saved the woman in the incident that happened last week.

After CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, Kumar has started being showered with praise from across the country. The video shows the woman falling off a running train, being dragged along with it, and a passenger and an RPF personnel rushing to her assistance.

Had the railway official not caught her in time, there was a high chance of her slipping onto the tracks. Around 18,423 people died and 18,847 people were injured in suburban train-related accidents in Mumbai from January 2013 to August 2018, according to the Mumbai railway police commissionerate.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever