Mumbai Police's funny tweet about Barcelona is winning fans on the net

"Be it the road to a final, or way back home - being distracted cost dear even to the mightiest. It can cost you dearly too," Mumbai Police tweeted

Barcelona's Gerard Pique (left) and Sergio Busquets on Tuesday

Mumbai Police showed they have a witty side on social media when they tweeted a video of the fourth goal from Tuesday's Champions League match between Liverpool and Barcelona, making an example of the Spanish champions after their 0-4 defeat to the English Premier League club.

A sluggish Barcelona were made to look foolish when they were caught napping by a quickly-taken Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that was picked out by unmarked Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who fired high into the net, sparking extraordinary celebrations at Anfield.

