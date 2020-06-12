Search

Mumbai Police's latest post 'Be a responsible sibling' is winning hearts online

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 10:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

While sharing the sweet yet informative post, the Mumbai Police asked siblings to create understanding and trust among each other

The picture tweeted by Mumbai Police
After creating awareness on the importance of social distancing with the help of a popular Bollywood film dialogue, the Mumbai Police's official Twitter is back again with yet another hard hitting post. In their latest tweet, Mumbai Police has come up with a special message for siblings amid the COVID-19 crisis across the country. 

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Mumbai Police shared a sweet picture of a brother and a sister armed with face mask. In the picture, the sister can be seen holding the hand sanitiser for her brother as he sanitises his hand. The picture also a a caption that read, "Be a responsible sibling. Build trust and confidence."

While sharing the sweet yet informative post with over 5 million followers, the Mumbai Police department asked siblings to create an understanding amongst themselves so that they can comfortably share their good and bad experiences with each other. From their post, it seems as if the Mumbai Police is making efforts to create awareness on mental health with people having been locked at homes due to the global pandemic.

The Mumbai Police also tagged UNICEF India chapter’s official Twitter handle and concluded their post with the caption #EndViolence. It must be noted that the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has been working to provide developmental and humanitarian aid to children all across the world.

Here's how netizens reacted to Mumbai Police 'Sibling' post:

Since being shared online the post has garnered over 350 likes and nearly 50 retweets with all sorts of comments. One user wrote, "Something nice.. learning & gracefull u guys posted especially for those who are still not at all serious abt coronavirus," while a second user commented, "Good idea." A third user sent love from Pakistan.

Interestingly, the post comes ahead of the World Day Against Child Labour which is celebrated every year on June 12. Sharing a post on the same, UNICEF tweeted, "Children deserve to experience their childhood." A few days ago, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani also shared a post and urged people to speak up on the atrocities against children.

The Women and Child Development minister also appealed people to dial 1098, the child helpline number in order to report child abuse. "Let our children know there is a system that seeks to protect, rescue & rehabilitate them," she tweeted.

