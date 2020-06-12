Mumbai Police's latest post 'Be a responsible sibling' is winning hearts online

After creating awareness on the importance of social distancing with the help of a popular Bollywood film dialogue, the Mumbai Police's official Twitter is back again with yet another hard hitting post. In their latest tweet, Mumbai Police has come up with a special message for siblings amid the COVID-19 crisis across the country.

Be a responsible sibling.

Create an understanding amongst yourselves so that it is comfortable for them to share their experience - both good & bad.

It will also help you better understand what they are going through this lockdown. #EndViolence#Coronavirus@unicefindia pic.twitter.com/Hnoikr7Un8 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 10, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Mumbai Police shared a sweet picture of a brother and a sister armed with face mask. In the picture, the sister can be seen holding the hand sanitiser for her brother as he sanitises his hand. The picture also a a caption that read, "Be a responsible sibling. Build trust and confidence."

Something nice.. learning & gracefull u guys posted especially for those who are still not at all serious abt coronavirus. — Kapil Mayani (@kapil_mayani) June 10, 2020

While sharing the sweet yet informative post with over 5 million followers, the Mumbai Police department asked siblings to create an understanding amongst themselves so that they can comfortably share their good and bad experiences with each other. From their post, it seems as if the Mumbai Police is making efforts to create awareness on mental health with people having been locked at homes due to the global pandemic.

The Mumbai Police also tagged UNICEF India chapter’s official Twitter handle and concluded their post with the caption #EndViolence. It must be noted that the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has been working to provide developmental and humanitarian aid to children all across the world.

Here's how netizens reacted to Mumbai Police 'Sibling' post:

Good ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ idea — Bhoopendar Maheshwari (@BhoopendarMahe2) June 11, 2020

True — iqbal khan (@iqbalkh45651297) June 11, 2020

Love From Pakistan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° — Noor Muhammad (@NoorMuh86332793) June 10, 2020

Since being shared online the post has garnered over 350 likes and nearly 50 retweets with all sorts of comments. One user wrote, "Something nice.. learning & gracefull u guys posted especially for those who are still not at all serious abt coronavirus," while a second user commented, "Good idea." A third user sent love from Pakistan.

Children deserve to experience their childhood.



On World Day Against Child Labour, join us for a webinar as we discuss about 'Protection of Children from Child Labour and Exploitation'.#ENDviolence #NoChildLabourDay pic.twitter.com/lwoBX6YBm5 — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 11, 2020

Interestingly, the post comes ahead of the World Day Against Child Labour which is celebrated every year on June 12. Sharing a post on the same, UNICEF tweeted, "Children deserve to experience their childhood." A few days ago, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani also shared a post and urged people to speak up on the atrocities against children.

The Women and Child Development minister also appealed people to dial 1098, the child helpline number in order to report child abuse. "Let our children know there is a system that seeks to protect, rescue & rehabilitate them," she tweeted.

