Do you know which ace designer has designed Mumbai Police mounted units' uniforms?

Mumbai’s mounted police unit is set to make a comeback this year after 88 years to control traffic and crowd in style. The unit will adorn uniforms designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The Mumbai police also posted a video and some photographs of the unit on their official Twitter account that shows the details on the elegant uniforms which comprise of a navy blue bandhgala kurta with Jodhpuri pants and knee-high boots with a mavala turban.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier said that the unit, which would patrol the streets of the bustling metropolis. It was disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic, PTI reported.

"Today Mumbai police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt that a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas. Accordingly, for the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have mounted police unit (sic)," he told reporters at a press conference.

Deshmukh also said that 13 horses have been purchased and the rest will be bought in the next six months. "A stable will be built on a 2.5 acre plot at Marol (in suburban Andheri)," he informed. In the next six months, the unit will comprise 30 horses apart from a sub-inspector, one assistant PSI, four havaldars and 32 constables.

He said horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep watch from a good height, and claimed a policeman on horseback was equal to 30 personnel on the ground, adding that the unit could be replicated in cities like Pune and Nagpur, among others, as well.

(With inputs from PTI)

