Mumbai Police's 'Silly Boy' tag on Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy trailer is epic!
Among all the Gully Boy memes that have been going viral on the Internet; the epic 'Silly Boy' tag on Gully Boy aka Ranveer Singh has left netizens and Twitterati in splits!
The internet and fans of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt went crazy soon after the trailer of Gully Boy was released yesterday. Post the trailer's release there were memes all over the internet but in an epic reply, one of the best memes came from Mumbai Police.
Mumbai Police's hilarious Gully Boy meme will leave you in splits! It was only fitting for a movie like Gully Boy that has been set and shot largely in Mumbai that the best meme for the Gully Boy trailer came from none other than Mumbai Police. Take a look at the witty tweet:
When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019
Mumbai Police are quite active on their Twitter account with over 4.63 million followers. Mumbai Police is also well known for their witty tweets and sense of humour. On 10 January around 10 am, the Mumbai Police tweeted a picture (screengrab) from the trailer of Gully Boy and used one of the popular dialogues from the movie's trailer to create a hilarious meme.
Similar to their earlier tweets, the meme from Gully Boy shared by Mumbai Police conveyed a very important message with pun intended. In order to promote road safety among citizens and Twitterati, the Mumbai Police's Gully Boy meme used Ali Bhatt's popular dialogue "Mar jayega tu (you'll die)" from the film's trailer. The meme was, in a way, in response to the citizens of Mumbai who prefer to ride a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.
While sharing the hilarious meme with netizens and Twitterati, Mumbai Police wrote, "When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy" wrote Mumbai Police. In a hilarious and epic reply, the meme shows Alia Bhatt answering to the question 'riding a motorcycle without a helmet' saying her popular dialogue from the film's trailer 'Mar jayega tu (you'll die)."
The witty meme is not only hilarious but also warns netizens that riding without a helmet is dangerous to one's life. The hilarious meme has been widely appreciated online by netizens and Twitterati alike. From the time the hilarious Tweet has been shared on Twitter, it has amassed over 3 thousand likes and has been re-tweeted almost 1 thousand times.
The meme by Mumbai Police won many a hearts on the internet and here are some of the best responses to the witty meme by Mumbai Police:
LoL please increase the salary of this handler for his /her creativity. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ.— Shiva ram (@Shiva1989India) January 10, 2019
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Trupti Rao (@TruptiSunitaRao) January 10, 2019
Whomsoever handling this page..
Your creativity deserves applause..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
When Mumbai Police plans to implement court order of removing loudspeakers from mosques.— à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ (@nirdayi) January 10, 2019
Fear says: pic.twitter.com/QJ4JmX8fyk
Love the way @MumbaiPolice is making use of movie dialogues to spread awareness#swagstyleðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Ruchika SomaniðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@r71604) January 10, 2019
@PuneCityPolice— Harsh Triwedi (@iHappySach) January 10, 2019
Why don't you guys come up with such stuffs.
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Mumbai police is explaining right things in a cool way.— Sambit bhai.. Miss you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@iamqaisabuzer) January 10, 2019
Cheers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»
Me: I can’t quit smoking— à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¡à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤®à¥ÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂµ (@GaindaSwami) January 10, 2019
Wife: ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/NAj8XFYqFd
Imagine Cops being as chill as this person handling the twitter accountðÂÂÂ¤ª Their won’t be diversion when seen on the streets #JustSaying— âÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ °ãÂÂÂ½ï¸ÂÂÂ (@Itsme_RAGHURAM) January 10, 2019
@MumbaiPolice good 2 c the lighter side also.— à®ÂÂÂ à®ÂÂÂà®°à®®à¯ÂÂÂ (@acky1973) January 10, 2019
Conveying the right message in the right mannner to the new generation
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Non-violence day: Mumbai NGO teaches boys how to behave!