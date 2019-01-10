Mumbai Police's 'Silly Boy' tag on Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy trailer is epic!

Jan 10, 2019, 14:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Among all the Gully Boy memes that have been going viral on the Internet; the epic 'Silly Boy' tag on Gully Boy aka Ranveer Singh has left netizens and Twitterati in splits!

A screen grab of the 'Silly Boy' tweet by Mumbai Police

The internet and fans of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt went crazy soon after the trailer of Gully Boy was released yesterday. Post the trailer's release there were memes all over the internet but in an epic reply, one of the best memes came from Mumbai Police. 

Mumbai Police's hilarious Gully Boy meme will leave you in splits! It was only fitting for a movie like Gully Boy that has been set and shot largely in Mumbai that the best meme for the Gully Boy trailer came from none other than Mumbai Police. Take a look at the witty tweet:

Mumbai Police are quite active on their Twitter account with over 4.63 million followers. Mumbai Police is also well known for their witty tweets and sense of humour. On 10 January around 10 am, the Mumbai Police tweeted a picture (screengrab) from the trailer of Gully Boy and used one of the popular dialogues from the movie's trailer to create a hilarious meme. 

Similar to their earlier tweets, the meme from Gully Boy shared by Mumbai Police conveyed a very important message with pun intended. In order to promote road safety among citizens and Twitterati, the Mumbai Police's Gully Boy meme used Ali Bhatt's popular dialogue "Mar jayega tu (you'll die)" from the film's trailer. The meme was, in a way, in response to the citizens of Mumbai who prefer to ride a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. 

While sharing the hilarious meme with netizens and Twitterati, Mumbai Police wrote, "When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy" wrote Mumbai Police. In a hilarious and epic reply, the meme shows Alia Bhatt answering to the question 'riding a motorcycle without a helmet' saying her popular dialogue from the film's trailer 'Mar jayega tu (you'll die)."

The witty meme is not only hilarious but also warns netizens that riding without a helmet is dangerous to one's life. The hilarious meme has been widely appreciated online by netizens and Twitterati alike. From the time the hilarious Tweet has been shared on Twitter, it has amassed over 3 thousand likes and has been re-tweeted almost 1 thousand times.

The meme by Mumbai Police won many a hearts on the internet and here are some of the best responses to the witty meme by Mumbai Police:

