Mumbai Police's tweet on Thugs of Hindostan will crack you up

Mumbai police has always aced the meme game while conveying an important social message at the same time, and this time its Thugs of Hindostan

Mumbai police's latest tweet on 'Thugs of Hindostan' will leave you in splits.

Adding to their kitty of witty social media posts, the Mumbai police on Saturday posted a tweet using a dialogue from the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film and made it very clear that there is 'No place for Thugs in Mumbai'.

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs pic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018

Here are some of the tweets from the handle:

The time Mumbai police used Captain Marvel, rather "Captain Mumbaikar", to urge the people of Mumbai to build a safer Mumbai. "Together, WE can build a safer Mumbai. We need you, Captain Mumbaikar. #MarvelOfACity," the tweet read.

Together, WE can build a safer Mumbai. We need you, Captain Mumbaikar. #MarvelOfACity pic.twitter.com/BgVytzEmwW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 27, 2018

Taking a jibe at those who support legalisation of drug use, Mumbai police posted a meme using a still from Rajnikanth's 'Robot'.

And beyond logic too. Healthy debates are the pillars of building a nation. But, don’t forget, quacks often kill a patient! #HoshMeinAao #SayNoToDrugs https://t.co/Do4YQ6WN6c — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 17, 2018

Advising the social media users to use the platform with responsibility, Mumbai police tweeted a meme captioned, "Be the shepherd, not the vengeance! #CyberBullyingNotAFiction #SayNoToCyberBullying"

Negating drunk driving, Mumbai police shared a meme captioned, "Hope you too have that friend in your group tonight who says #YouDrinkIDrive #DontDrinkAndDrive

Hope you too have that friend in your group tonight who says #YouDrinkIDrive #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/6E7rw4Jqvf — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 7, 2018

Mumbai Police clearly believes in conveying serious messages paired with a little bit of humour.

