Mumbai Police's tweet on Thugs of Hindostan will crack you up

Sep 29, 2018, 15:29 IST | PTI

Mumbai police has always aced the meme game while conveying an important social message at the same time, and this time its Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan poster

Mumbai police's latest tweet on 'Thugs of Hindostan' will leave you in splits.

Adding to their kitty of witty social media posts, the Mumbai police on Saturday posted a tweet using a dialogue from the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film and made it very clear that there is 'No place for Thugs in Mumbai'.

On tweet at a time, Mumbai police has always aced the meme game while conveying an important social message at the same time.

Here are some of the tweets from the handle:

The time Mumbai police used Captain Marvel, rather "Captain Mumbaikar", to urge the people of Mumbai to build a safer Mumbai. "Together, WE can build a safer Mumbai. We need you, Captain Mumbaikar. #MarvelOfACity," the tweet read.

Taking a jibe at those who support legalisation of drug use, Mumbai police posted a meme using a still from Rajnikanth's 'Robot'.

Advising the social media users to use the platform with responsibility, Mumbai police tweeted a meme captioned, "Be the shepherd, not the vengeance! #CyberBullyingNotAFiction #SayNoToCyberBullying"

Negating drunk driving, Mumbai police shared a meme captioned, "Hope you too have that friend in your group tonight who says #YouDrinkIDrive #DontDrinkAndDrive

Mumbai Police clearly believes in conveying serious messages paired with a little bit of humour.

