Search

Mumbai Police's video on unnecessary honking leaves Twitter in splits!

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 16:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbai police posted a video on Twitter in which they install an equipment that measures the decibels of noise created by unnecessary honking at traffic signals

A screengrab from the video posted by the Mumbai Police on Twitter.
A screengrab from the video posted by the Mumbai Police on Twitter.

The traffic jams in Mumbai is a honking menace, with many vehicles honking every when the signal is red. To tackle this issue, Mumbai police posted a video on their official Twitter page in which conducted an experiment on how the honking contributes in the rising noise pollution levels.

or the experiment, they installed equipments that measures the decibels of noise creating by unnecessary honking at traffic signals in various parts of the city. But the catch here is that it makes motorists wait for as long as the decibel in the equipment shoots up.

With the hashtag #HonkResponsibly, the city police also posted a hilarious video on this experiment that shows how they 'hit a mute button' on the honkers. In the video, as the clueless motorists honked, the decibel of the sound pollution in the area shot up, making them wait at the traffic signal for some more time.

 The video, titled 'The Punishing Signal' that was posted on Twitter on Friday morning, received over 84,500 views and more than 10,500 likes so far on Twitter. Among the ones who commented on the video were users and police officers from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru who think such a piece of equipment must be installed in their cities. 

What to do you think of this video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK