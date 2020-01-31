Mumbai Police's video on unnecessary honking leaves Twitter in splits!

A screengrab from the video posted by the Mumbai Police on Twitter.

The traffic jams in Mumbai is a honking menace, with many vehicles honking every when the signal is red. To tackle this issue, Mumbai police posted a video on their official Twitter page in which conducted an experiment on how the honking contributes in the rising noise pollution levels.

or the experiment, they installed equipments that measures the decibels of noise creating by unnecessary honking at traffic signals in various parts of the city. But the catch here is that it makes motorists wait for as long as the decibel in the equipment shoots up.

With the hashtag #HonkResponsibly, the city police also posted a hilarious video on this experiment that shows how they 'hit a mute button' on the honkers. In the video, as the clueless motorists honked, the decibel of the sound pollution in the area shot up, making them wait at the traffic signal for some more time.

Horn not okay, please!

Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020

The video, titled 'The Punishing Signal' that was posted on Twitter on Friday morning, received over 84,500 views and more than 10,500 likes so far on Twitter. Among the ones who commented on the video were users and police officers from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru who think such a piece of equipment must be installed in their cities.

Very good idea of fixing decibel meters, will try — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 31, 2020

@KolkataPolice - urge you to do something similar, please. While traffic in Kolkata is definitely smoother, the honking is a disgrace. Especially by the buses - both private and state owned. — SAIKAT SARKAR (@Rockbaazz) January 31, 2020

Great initiative. @ThaneCityPolice are Thane people going to get this? #Honkmorewaitmore — Rohit Bhalerao (@bhaleraor) January 31, 2020

Sabse smart police apni mumbai police haiðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



I am happy to live in mumbaiðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



Thanks mumbai police for keeping us safe — silent_word (@silenteyes601) January 31, 2020

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A novel idea... surely will refrain more from honking.. cheers!! #Mumbai Police — Dhaval (@dhavalnanavati) January 31, 2020

Excellent step to discipline the people, pollution control, consideration of the patients. Step taken by the #MumbaiPolice is commendable.

In Mumbai, everyone is in a hurry bt horn is not the way for move. Everyone will know that if they horns, has to stop there. #HonkResponsibly — R Jay (@ErJay_R) January 31, 2020

Superb idea, unnecessary honking is big issue all over India. It should be replicated everywhere. — Khan (@KhanSaheb_1) January 31, 2020

