Mumbai: Political pressure might force one-rupee clinics to shut down

Founder Dr Rahul Ghule has written a letter to the Central Railway authorities saying that the clinics would be closed in phases

Even after providing emergency medical treatment to 40,000 passengers over the past one year, it seems the 12 one-rupee clinics in the Central Railway (CR) section won't survive the alleged political pressure, which is forcing founder Dr Rahul Ghule to shut them down. He has already written a letter to the CR authorities saying that would close the centres in phases. In the letter, Dr Ghule has mentioned, "We gave a deposit of Rs 20 lakh to the CR authorities in April last year, but they haven't yet set up the eight centres that were promised to us. We are struggling to maintain the existing clinics."



Eight additional clinics have not been set up yet, even though money for it was handed over to the Central Railway last year

He also alleged that politicians were putting pressure on them to close the centres. "For the past couple of days we have been facing tremendous political pressure. People have started questioning our intentions. We have invested in the project from our own pockets for the benefit of people. Rumours are being spread that I was convicted in the Bhujbal case, but that's not true. I was removed from the post of chief medical officer and given some other post, following which I resigned," he added. However, refuting the claims, Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, CR, said, "The allegations are baseless. There has been no proposal to close down the clinics. No such issue has been brought to our notice."

40,000

Number of passengers given emergency medical treatment over past one year

Also read: Mumbai: Soon, 5 Central Railway stations to have clinics charging Re 1 to patientse conservation

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever