Mumbai: Politician reports of another dilapidated rail bridge in Vasai

The politician tweeted pictures to the ministry of the dilapidated rail bridge in Vasai, requesting repair work

After two major foot-over bridge (FOB) accidents in the city in the past one year, another dilapidated bridge in Vasai has come to light. According to sources, the railway bridge connecting platform numbers 2, 3 and 4 remains in a sorry state.

Kuldeep Vartak, the youth president of the Congress party in Vasai, said, "I took the bridge recently and noticed its condition. The station authorities informed me that repairing work had been done quite recently. But then why is the bridge in a dilapidated state? I took photos of the damaged area and tweeted to the railway ministry, the PM and the CM.

After this, the Western Railway authorities said they will look into it." Ravinder Bhakar, Western Railway PRO, said, "Minor repair work was done on March 18 and 19. We aim to fix the bridge on April 10."

