Popular Mumbai DJ dies in Lagos

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It was three days ago that Darryl Dmello's family and friends in Mumbai were informed about his death in Lagos, Nigeria. Darryl, 29, popularly known as DJ Driggy Dro, was a well-known DJ who performed at clubs like Raasta and Bombay Bronx in Mumbai. He had moved to Lagos three months ago and was working at an Indian restaurant called Rangla Punjab. After his parents couldn't reach either his phone or the restaurant, his friend and fellow DJ, Conrad Fernandes, decided to step in and figure out what had happened.

"I used to work at Hard Rock Lagos for three years. So, I called the HR head there who is a good friend, and she drove down to the restaurant. When she reached there, she saw a sign that said that the restaurant was shut. But her husband is a cop, and when he put some pressure, they were told that the authorities were waiting for the post-mortem to release information," Fernandes told us, saying that in his experience things work slowly in Lagos. "Especially since it's festive season."



The sign outside Rangla Punjab, where Driggy worked in Lagos, saying that the restaurant was shut

It was on Thursday night that the Dmellos got the full picture—Driggy had suffered a heart attack, which was brought on by diabetes. He was also suffering from an African flu. He had consumed some alcohol and that aggravated the situation. His body will be arriving in the city today, and the funeral is on Monday. Driggy brother's Peter said, "I spoke to Driggy two weeks ago and he told me that he was unwell and undergoing treatment. When we asked about his condition, he said he had tuberculosis." Peter added that the post-mortem report is still awaited.

Fernandes said that Driggy had been a DJ for 15 years and was well respected and known to be helpful. "He would finish his gigs and come for mine. This is a big shock for all of us." Another DJ and friend, Vincent Perreira, aka DJ Vincy, said that he knew Driggy as he used to bartend at Bombay Bronx, where Driggy was the resident DJ. "After work, we would hang at the steps of his Mahim home. He knew everybody in town, right from DJs to bouncers." Vincy also says that Driggy was responsible for playing hip hop music at SoBo clubs. "He kept hip hop alive in this part of town."

With inputs from Vishal Singh

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates