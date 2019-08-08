Mumbai Port Trust donate 100 laptops to the daughters of martyrs

national

Laptop distribution to daughters of slain servicemen aims to bridge digital divide

Sanjay Bhatia at his office at Ballard Estate. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is bridging what it calls a 'digital divide' with its initiative of donating at least 100 laptops to the daughters of martyrs across the country. Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, MbPT, said, "We started buying laptops six months earlier, after we decided that we want to donate these to the daughters of defence personnel killed or severely incapacitated in action across the country like the Kargil war or terrorist attacks." Bhatia said, "We have to do something for our men in uniform who, rising above their personal interests, have sacrificed their lives for the security of the nation. We have chosen to ensure that the girls, many in small villages and towns, get access to technology like children in cities. That is the meaning of bridging the digital divide," said Bhatia.

He further said, "We are hoping that other ports will join us. We already have Kandla Port with us, which will be donating 100 laptops from its CSR fund." Bhatia said they have a list of 100 martyrs, "identifying and reaching out to them through a senior Naval officer who is on our Board, and a non-profit called the Atharva Trust that is also helping distribute the laptops. We have given around 30 laptops till now and have 70 more to distribute." Bhatia's list of 100 include several names from the State. There are servicemen killed during Operation Rakshak like Patil D Trambak (Sep), Salunkhe Amol A (Sep), Late (Hav) Avinash V, the Maharashtra list is substantial. There are also casualties on the Line of Control, in Drass and the Changula Pass. Their daughters have received or will get the laptops.

Sanjay Mehta, chairman Kandla Port Trust or Deendayal Port Trust, which is a seaport in the Kutch District of Gujarat said, "We have joined in the initiative and will give 100 laptops. Currently, we have given four but will reach 100 across the country," he said. Sunil Rane, founder Atharva Foundation, a Mumbai non-profit working for the less privileged and families of defence personnel is helping the Ports get the laptops to the children. Rane said, "This marries both concepts — that of Digital India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. We are going to reach the smallest towns. When I visit the families of the slain men, their faces shine with happiness and they see this as a salute to the valour of their loved ones. They do not want gifts, what they want most is respect." Rane said that he is, "going to visit Kashmir on August 15, where I will be distributing laptops, too. I want individuals to join in this effort not just restrict it to Ports. This will go on through the year to send a message that our gallants in uniform cannot and should not be remembered only on two days of the year, January 26 and August 15."

