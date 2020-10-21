Mumbai Port Trust planning to start water taxis to Navi Mumbai from next month

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is planning to launch water taxis, next month from the domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Princess Dock between Mumbai and Belapur, Vashi, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Manwa, a report on Hindustan Times stated.

Six agencies to operate the taxis have been shortlisted out of which a couple can start service soon, an official said. The charges of the service will be decided by the operator, captain Bhabatosh Chand, deputy conservator, marine department, MbPT said.

Water taxis will enable Mumbaikars to travel from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai under 40 minutes whereas travel by road currently takes more than an hour.

This project was slated to be completed last year by October but it got pushed to February 2020.

