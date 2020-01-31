Mumbai: Portion of bridge collapses after truck hits it

A truck hit an under-construction foot-overbridge (FOB) on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road late Thursday night causing a portion of the bridge to collapse. Two people travelling in the truck were injured and admitted to a civic hospital in Ghatkopar.

The work on the construction of the FOB is currently going on at Bainganwadi junction. A truck hit the frame of the bridge around 2 am. Due to the impact, a portion of the bridge collapsed onto the truck, injuring the driver and another person. They were rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. One of the injured was discharged after treatment, while the other is still being treated at the hospital.

The part of the bridge has been removed from the road.

