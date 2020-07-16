Mumbai: Portion of building collapses in Marine Lines, no injuries reported

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Marine line area on Thursday midnight. No injuries reported so far.



The fire brigade officials and police officers are present on the spot.

Maharashtra: Portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Marine Line area last night; latest visuals from the site. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/CrTHz1IBuo — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

This comes a day after two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both of them were taken to a hospital after the incident.

