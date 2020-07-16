Mumbai: Portion of building collapses in Marine Lines, no injuries reported
The fire brigade officials and police officers are present on the spot
A portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Marine line area on Thursday midnight. No injuries reported so far.
The fire brigade officials and police officers are present on the spot.
Maharashtra: Portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Marine Line area last night; latest visuals from the site. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/CrTHz1IBuo— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020
This comes a day after two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both of them were taken to a hospital after the incident.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe