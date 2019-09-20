Mumbai: Portion of four-storey building collapses at Lokmanya Tilak road

A portion of a four-storied building opposite the police commissioner's office in Fort collapsed on Friday in Mumbai. The incident took place at Lokmanya Tilak marg, Opp CP office in Fort. As per the reports, a part of G+6 structure of Ahmed bldg (commercial galas) collapsed at Lokmanya Tilak marg at 10.45 am on Friday.

The building called Ahmed which collapsed was a commercial structure on Lok Manya Tilak Marg. The building had large commercial galas. As per the civic officials, the building was already vacated hence no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to the civic officials, one portion of all four floors came crashing down. "The building comes under the jurisdiction of MHADA as it is a cessed building. It had been vacated for a few days. Fire officials are checking if there were any bystanders who may have been trapped," said the official. The official added that four fire engines have been sent to the spot and they are looking through the debris.

Also Read: 17 rescued after three-story building collapses in south Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates