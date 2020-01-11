Mumbai: Portion of wall collapses in Prabhadevi

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A part of a retaining wall collapsed at Prabhadevi around 1pm on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The incident took place at Adish Society, Hatiskar Marg, Hatiskarwadi, ppp Kandewadi Smashanbhumi. A fire brigade, 108 Ambulance and ward staff rushed to the spot, along with the police.

