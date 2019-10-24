Mumbai: Posh Madh Island residences face garbage and stray dog nuisance

Four upscale residential towers at Madh Island — Raheja Exotica buildings — are facing a humungous rubbish problem since more than 20 days. Heaps of garbage are always seen lying on every floor of the highrises and the residential compound as well.

The housekeeping staff of the buildings Sorento (36 floors), Amalfi, Capri and Sicily (19 floors) have gone on strike due to delay in payment of wages and residents have been suffering with garbage piling up everywhere. The moment they open their doors, the smell of rotten veggies, meat and fish attack them. One resident scoffs, "We are at Exotica, or really toxica on Madh Island." The residents have not formed a co-operative housing society and are directly under the builder.



The rubbish is everywhere

Canine trouble

A resident said that the garbage menace is compounded by the large number of stray dogs in the colony. "These dogs, who have been encouraged to come into the buildings by some pet lovers, also get into the elevators at times. They tear into garbage bags and strew the trash all over the landings. Much of the rubbish is neatly tied and stowed away outside homes but the dogs attack them and create a mess. They have become extremely aggressive, and turn on people if they try to chase them away."

Helping hands

Speaking to mid-day, resident Tapan S said, "This is a huge problem. Residents are now trying to look for a solution themselves. Recently, a neighbour paid her maid to clear the landing and we also chipped in for the work. We also see people carry their wet garbage to throw it in the BMC trash bin outside the main gate of the colony." Another resident Anurag G, who owns a flat in the enclave but does not live there, said that he was following the developments through WhatsApp and was worried about it. Narendra K, who is also a resident but has been away temporarily, said, "I think people are working out some arrangement to pay the housekeeping staff themselves. Let us see what happens."



The waste is collected in bags and placed at doorsteps

Anger mounts

The situation has become worse with some residents saying, "Even the security staff have joined the strike. Last night, the building gates were unmanned, which is very dangerous. Even the plumbing staff and electricians have gone on strike due to delay in payment of salaries. There is dirty water in the kitchens and bathrooms. We are bracing for diseases."

Even though residents might take the onus to take the garbage outside, "what about the common areas like the lifts or lobbies?" asked some. Another resident said that paying housekeeping from their own pockets, though they do sympathise with the fact that the staff haven't got their salaries, would be counterproductive and set a bad precedent. "This means absolving the builder of all responsibility. We will have to pay maintenance and on top of that housekeeping!" said some irate residents.



The stairwells stink because of garbage

On visiting the premises, mid-day saw notices stuck on the doors of certain flats asking people to throw their garbage in the BMC bins kept outside the colony. Meanwhile, a Raheja Universal spokesperson blamed those living in the buildings for the situation. He said, "Some maintenance services were affected in certain parts of the building on account of non-payment of charges by the residents despite repeated reminders."



Brown water in kitchen taps

