Mumbai positive of a great season

Mumbai Che Raje, with the right blend of youth and experience, are confident of striking the right chord as they gear up for the inaugural Indo-International Premier Kabaddi League to be held from May 13 to June 4.

Raider Shashank Wankhede will lead the city team. "The league is a great platform for the players to prove themselves and we have a great team and support staff and are confident of doing well," Wankhede said.

