Mumbai positive of a great season
Raider Shashank Wankhede will lead the city team. "The league is a great platform for the players to prove themselves and we have a great team and support staff and are confident of doing well," Wankhede said
Mumbai Che Raje, with the right blend of youth and experience, are confident of striking the right chord as they gear up for the inaugural Indo-International Premier Kabaddi League to be held from May 13 to June 4.
Raider Shashank Wankhede will lead the city team. "The league is a great platform for the players to prove themselves and we have a great team and support staff and are confident of doing well," Wankhede said.
Top Sports Galleries
- These photos of Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra will give you marriage goals!
- Sakshi Dhoni, Saachi Marwah, Ritika Sajdeh have fun during IPL
- Manish Pandey: This IPL wonder-boy combines good looks with talent
- Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett share a sizzling chemistry!
- See photos: Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka share great chemistry
- These photos of MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva will melt your heart!
- Mumbai cricketer Siddhesh Lad loves surfing on the beach
- Krunal Pandya takes time out between IPL to spend time with wife Pankhuri
- Cricketer Murugan Ashwin: The cultured family man
- Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar is a lover boy off-the-field
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sakshi Dhoni, Saachi Marwah, Ritika Sajdeh Have During IPL 2019