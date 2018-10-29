Mumbai: Post-mortem shows no foul play in Tardeo teen's suicide

crime

Meanwhile, Mumbai cops are awaiting CCTV footage of the Kothari home to find out why Priyanka Kothari took her life

While the post-mortem has ruled out any foul play, the Tardeo police are yet to find out why teenager Priyanka Kothari took her life. The Std X student, 16, leapt off her 23rd floor home late Friday night after returning from a party with school friends.

Meanwhile, cops are awaiting CCTV footage of the Kothari home. A senior police officer from Tardeo police station said, "The home is under tight CCTV surveillance inside and out. CCTV footage of the apartment will give us a clear picture." A team of Tardeo police officers will visit her school on Monday to speak with her friends who were at the party. "We'll talk to her friends in the presence of the principal and teachers," said another officer. The post-mortem report has stated the cause of death as multiple injuries to her body.

On Friday, Priyanka left for the party at Peddar Road at 7.30 pm and returned at 11.30 pm. A male friend had accompanied her to the lift, according to a security guard. Once home, Priyanka went straight to her room, her domestic help Shobha said.

At 1.20 am, the police control room got a call from a cleaning staff at the building who'd noticed a girl lying in a pool of blood. The body was unidentified so the cops took her picture and went door to door in the building to identify her.

"At Priyanka's home, when we showed her mother, Ruchika, the photo, she went to Priyanka's bedroom, where she did not find her daughter," said the officer. "When she first saw the body, Ruchika said 'this is not my daughter'," the officer added.

"Her mother doesn't remember which friend had thrown the party. She gave us phone numbers of some of Priyanka's friends but their parents have candidly told us they'll visit us with their legal advisers," the officer added.

