Mumbai: Pothole fixing companies cheat Bhiwandi civic body of over Rs 3 crore

One reconstructed road and the other inspected it; despite positive inspection report, the road soon developed potholes

The stretch from Anjurphata to Firdous Masjid Road that was reconstructed two years ago, is already in terrible conditio

The Nizampur police station has registered a case of cheating against a company that had undertaken a road reconstruction project in 2016, and a firm paid to inspect it, for duping the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation of R3.91-crore. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Kurlekar lodged a complaint against Eagle Infrastructure Company and Indian Registered Shipping Company on Friday.

The corporation also suspended five of its engineers who were overseeing this work. The police said that in 2016, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation had given a contract to reconstruct a road from Anjurphata to Firdous Masjid Road, a stretch of around 4,400 metres, to Udhhavdas Rupchandani's Eagle Infrastructure Company.

The work started in February that year and was completed in May, after which the corporation gave a contract to Indian Registered Shipping's Mumbai owner, to inspect the quality of work done. Senior inspector R E Yadav of Nizampur police station said, "Both companies billed a total amount of R 8.91-crore for their work.

Indian Registered Shipping also gave a report saying the work done was good. But, the road has already developed potholes and is in bad condition. A corporation officer found that the contractor had used only R5-crore in the road construction, so both companies have cheated the corporation of R3.91-crore. We have registered a case against the contractor and the company owner who inspected the work." He added, "We are yet to establish who the owner of the Indian Registered Shipping Company is, and will arrest the culprits soon."

Rs 3.91 crore

The amount the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation was cheated of

Rs 8.91 crore

The total amount billed by both companies

