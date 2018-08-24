Mumbai: Pothole on Vikhroli flyover lands one more constable in hospital

national

The constable, identified as Anil Shelke, 40, suffered a fracture in his left shoulder after his motorbike's tyre burst due to a pothole in Vikhroli

Civic authorities have woken up after Gawade's mishap, and on Thursday filled the pothole that caused it on the Eastern Express Highway. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The same day Chunabhatti police station's head constable Ishwar Gawade got severely injured because of a pothole, another constable landed in the hospital, thanks to a gaping crater. The constable, identified as Anil Shelke, 40, suffered a fracture in his left shoulder after his motorbike's tyre burst due to a pothole in Vikhroli.

Speaking to mid-day, Shelke said, "I work for the Mankhurd traffic division. On Wednesday, after finishing work, I was on my way home. It was raining heavily, and I was on my bike. When I reached the Vikhroli flyover, my bike fell into a pothole. I was unable to see the pothole because a car was ahead of me."

"In that accident, I damaged my left shoulder as my bone moved upwards. Because of that, I won't be able to lift heavy weights in the future. Luckily no speeding vehicle ran over me, even though they passed by in very close quarters, with the tyre of one touching my hair," Shelke added. Shelke's son Rohit said, "When my father fell on the road, two bikers helped him and then they shifted him to the Fortis hospital. On Friday, a doctor might operate on him." It will take Shelke at least two to three months to recover.

Shelke recalled how earlier that day, he had helped get Gawade to the hospital, after he met with a similar accident, "When Ishwar fell on the road, other officials and I helped him and shifted him to the hospital. When I reached office, I was thinking of checking up on him. But before I could do that, I was shifted to the same hospital he is admitted in." Meanwhile, civic authorities have woken up after Gawade's mishap, and on Thursday filled the pothole that caused it on the Eastern Express Highway.

