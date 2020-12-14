Mumbai: Powai-based college adopts Maharashtra govt's green campaign

The climate change mitigation program ‘Majhi Vasundhra’, aimed at encouraging individuals to make a positive impact on the environment, has now been adopted by Powai-based Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty College.

The program was recently launched by Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The college has been a forerunner in the field of environmental protection. It was recently in the news for starting a nationwide ‘eco-brick’ campaign and now it has taken the onus of being a nodal point for Majhi Vasundhara program.

The college, in association with Mission Green Mumbai, provides fruit-bearing tree saplings free of cost.

Talking about this program, college principal Dr. Sridhara Shetty said, “We are happy to associate with Mr. Subhajeet Mukherjee of Mission Green Mumbai on this project. This is a great opportunity for every individual to make a change in the future of our city. Just two tree saplings planted and cared for by you will ensure a green city for the next generation.”

These fruit tree saplings can be taken from the college campus in Hiranandani Powai from 8 am – 5 pm daily. Individuals can take 2 saplings each and housing societies can take more by submitting a letter from the society.

