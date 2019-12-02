Mumbai: Powai hospital organises debate competition to educate students on Aids

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Different awareness activities were held on the occasion of World Aids Day, which was celebrated across the world on December 1. But Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went a step ahead with their attempt to create awareness at a much younger level. The hospital organised a debate competition among school kids on the topic - 'Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic.'

Several schools from across the city participated in the event wherein students from Podar International School in Powai and Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane reached the final stage of the competition. Debottama Lahiri from Podar International School won the competition.

Speaking on this initiative D. Sujit Chatterjee, Chief Executive of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital said, "We at Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital have been organising this event every year since 2004. Our focus is to educate, create awareness and get the school going students of the 9th and 10th standards involved in the eradication process of this dreaded disease. Once educated, these students are not only aware of the disease but also develop the right attitude towards the persons living with the disease. We take this initiative with the intention of fighting stigma and discrimination while promoting a healthy lifestyle."

