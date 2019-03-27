Mumbai: Power consumers owe BEST massive Rs 123 crore in dues

national

Rs 20 crore is to be recovered from government agencies.

The massive sum of Rs 123.36 crore is due from numerous power consumers of the loss-making Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), among which an amount of Rs 20 crore is to be recovered from government agencies.

"To be precise, Rs 20.89 crore is due from government agencies. This is gross partiality and mismanagement. Why is this difference between private consumers and government agencies? The administration should recover dues from the government immediately. The Undertaking is in a financial mess as they are taking monthly loans of around Rs 200 crore to pay off salaries and expenses," said Ravi Raja, member, BEST Committee.

