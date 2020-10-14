Mumbai power failure: 'Mulund was left in darkness till Monday midnight,' says resident

Although power was restored in most parts of the city on Monday evening, the bordering suburb of Mulund was in darkness till midnight with erratic supply in parts even on Tuesday morning. Local MLA Mihir Kotecha said that of the three critical patients shifted from one hospital to another on Monday, two have died. He claimed that Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) engineers told him that power had been diverted from the area to south Mumbai and Energy Minister Nitin Raut had not been responding to calls.

"The power came for some time on Monday morning, went off again and did not return till 12.30 am. It was a very bad day. No phone, no WiFi, nothing was working. The power company's complaint numbers kept on ringing and no one bothered to answer," Vaishali Kadu, a Mulund East resident said.

"The condition was the same in Mulund West too. There was no power for 13 hours. It was supposed to be restored first by 3 pm, then 5 pm, then 7 pm. We were clueless even at 11.30 pm. No one had clarity and it was very frustrating," Mulund West resident Dharaj Toshniwal said.

"By 10.30 pm yesterday, 35 per cent power in Mulund had been restored. I was at the main sub station but even the higher-ups at MSEDCL were clueless. It was only by 1:25 am that 100 per cent power was restored. I then spoke to the chief engineer and senior officers who told me that the power supply had been diverted to south Mumbai as it's a VIP area. I condemn this act," Kotecha told mid-day.

"When I got to know that inverters had died at Upasani and Pooja hospitals and Mulund doctors and patients were in chaos, I tried to get in touch with everyone when even the minister did not respond to calls," Kotecha said. He also tweeted to Raut saying, "I am tired of calling you. Twitter is the last resort. Enough of VIP culture stop diversion of our power supply."

MSEDCL officials said that power had been restored completely and the issues faced on Tuesday were due to voltage fluctuations and local network issues which were resolved immediately.

1.25am

Time on Tuesday when 100% power was restored in Mulund

