Mumbai: Power failure, train unit breakdown disrupt Central Railway

Representation Picture

Train services on Central Railway's main and harbour line were affected due to a power cut near Kalyan and a train unit failure near Sewri.

Central Railway officials said the problems had been fixed, but due to the effect of the disruption and bunching of trains, services were delayed. At 9.04am, the power from overhead wires got switched off owing to a failure at Kalyan, Igatpuri and Lonavala. The supply was restored by 9.07am, but led to detention of a many trains.

On the harbour line, the PL-32 Panvel-CSMT train was held up between Sewri and Cotton Green over a technical problem. As crowds increased and complaints came in, two special local trains were started between Kurla and CSMT.

