Mumbai power failure: Water supply hit after power sources at treatment plant fail

The power disruption on Monday also disrupted water supply in various parts of the city as both the sources of electricity at the Bhandup Treatment Plant failed. Pumps across reservoirs in the city were rendered useless. The Hydraulic Department tried to restore the supply in some parts but many areas will get water only on Tuesday.

The city gets water from Tansa and Bhatsa pipelines. Treated water is stored in the Master Balancing Reservoirs (MBR) located near treatment plants in Bhandup and Yewai. It is further distributed to 27 service reservoirs located throughout the city.

"We get water from 2 to 4 pm in Ghatkopar. But there was no water supply today. We received a message from the Hydraulic Department saying the supply will be delayed due to a major power failure," said Harish Bhandirge, corporator, L ward.



The city receives water via the Tansa and Bhatsa pipelines. Representation pic

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward comprising Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi, said, "Water supply was normal in our ward before the power disruption. The supply was hit in the afternoon. Now we received a message that the area will get water between 8 and 10 pm."

While Dharavi may get water at night, areas like Charkop, Andheri, Marol, Vile Parle east will get water after 48 hours. The area gets water from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. "There was no water on Monday and we received a message that supply will be restored on Tuesday," said a Charkop resident.

"Both the power sources at the treatment plant were not working on Monday. This is an unprecedented situation. The water supply stopped for a few hours," said Ajoy Rathore, chief engineer of the BMC's Hydraulic Department. He added that the situation was more or less the same at most city reservoirs.

Hospitals too were struggling amid the disruption. "We are trying to provide water to the hospitals in our wards. Many parts in the ward did not receive water but hospitals are facing more severe issues," said Ajitkumar Ambi, assistance commissioner of N ward comprising Ghatkopar. The ward also has the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

27

No. of service reservoirs in city

Two

No. of treatment plants in city

