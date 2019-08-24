Mumbai: Power outage in western suburbs on August 24-25

mumbai

The power will be shut off as the MMRDA will erect monopoles in Kamraj Nagar on the Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Mumbaikars staying in western suburbs will have to brace themselves for power cuts in the coming days. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a possible power outage in western areas of Kandivli, Malad, Goregaon and Andheri on the nights August 24, 25 and 31 and September 1, from 12 am to 6 am. The power will be shut off as the authority will erect monopoles in Kamraj Nagar on the Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor.

"Although TATA Power and Adani Electricity have assured alternative arrangements during the above mentioned nights, there is a possibility of a power outage and hence MMRDA thought it appropriate to communicate with the consumers of the same," said B.G.Pawar, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

