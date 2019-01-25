Mumbai: Power supply may not be effected due to metro work

national

Representational Image

There is some good news for the residents of western suburbs as there will not be any interruption to the power supply on the night of January 26 following the work of shifting existing power transmission lines coming in the way of Dahisar E to D N Nagar metro line 2A.

In a press release issued to the media, MMRDA stated, "In connection with Metro work Line-2A extending from Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar, 110kV monopole in lieu of existing tower at a location no- 41 & 42 in Charkop is being erected on 26/01/19. For this, power outages of 110kV both circuits of Borivali-Malad I, II transmission lines is scheduled from (2300Hrs) 26/01/19 to (0700Hrs) 27/01/19."

The press release further stated that this will not result into power supply interruption as Adani Electricity & TATA power are making necessary network re-arrangements/alternative arrangements. However, in extreme exigency only, some customers of Kandivali (W), Malad(W), Goregaon (W) & Andheri (W) area might get affected.

"All customers are requested to note and may please cooperate with the work which is being executed for the construction of Metro Line-2A inconvenience to the customers is regretted." concluded the press release.

