Mumbai: Practitioners mark International Yoga Day with exercises at home

Yoga practitioners in Maharashtra stretched themselves in their homes, balconies and open grounds to mark the International Day of Yoga on Sunday while maintaining physical distance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also performed yoga at an open space in the Raj Bhavan. Officials and other staff at the governor's house attended the yoga event and also performed various asanas, a Raj Bhavan release said.

A number of residents of Mumbai and other cities like Pune, Nagpur and Nashik participated in the Yoga Day celebration by performing various exercises in their homes. "This year, there is a serious challenge of the coronavirus infection and there are still restrictions on social gatherings. Hence, people performed yoga at home and on their terraces," a yoga practitioner from Mumbai said. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media

platforms sans mass gatherings.

This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga'.

